Former Cedar Rapids Washington basketball coach Don King dies at 92

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Cedar Rapids Washington basketball coach Don King passed away. He was 92 years old.

King coached the Warriors for 27 years. He retired in 1993. The Iowa High School Athletic Association hall of famer won over 500 games including Washington’s only hoops championship in 1969.

He also coached at Coe College from 1962-66.

