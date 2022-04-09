Field is set for 2nd round of the Masters; Johnson falls short

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is in control through two rounds at the Masters.

Scheffler posted a 5-under 67 to move to 8 under for the tournament and a five-shot lead over a handful of players, including defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Tiger Woods shot a 2-over 74 to make the cut in his first competitive event since a serious car accident in February 2021.

Stewart Cink hit the shot of the day with a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th.

Zach Johnson fell one stroke short of the cut, with a score of +5.

