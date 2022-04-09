Show You Care
Field is set for 2nd round of the Masters; Johnson falls short

Zach Johnson waits to putt on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf...
Zach Johnson waits to putt on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday. On Friday he was cut cut with a score of +5 (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is in control through two rounds at the Masters.

Scheffler posted a 5-under 67 to move to 8 under for the tournament and a five-shot lead over a handful of players, including defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Tiger Woods shot a 2-over 74 to make the cut in his first competitive event since a serious car accident in February 2021.

Stewart Cink hit the shot of the day with a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th.

Zach Johnson fell one stroke short of the cut, with a score of +5.

