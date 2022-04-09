Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Fans brave the cold, root the Cedar Rapids Kernels on to a 12-5 win

By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was not exactly baseball weather in Cedar Rapids, but still a great day to get back to Perfect Game Field.

““The offseason’s way too long we just can’t wait to get to this day every year and it’s exciting,” said Kernels GM Scott Wilson. “I don’t care what the temperature is we’re gonna be home this weekend it’s beautiful too I can’t wait to see more people out here very single day this team is ready to play.”

With a warm hat and a cold beer you can’t go wrong with Kernels and April baseball.

Some fans are Cedar Rapids veterans, some are new to the Kernels but everyone loves opening day.

“(My favorite tradition is) dressing up in winter coats for opening day cause we’re in Iowa,” said 15-year season ticket holders John Moore and Lori Hager-Moore. “Facebook has offered me this week three or four opening days in the past where we were dressed just like this.”

The Kernels took the win 12-5 over the Beloit Sky Carp. Christian Encarnacion-Strand won the day with two home runs including a grand slam.

“Warm weather, cold weather it don’t matter (the fans) support the team,” said Kernels manager Brian Dinkleman. “The guys enjoy playing in front of them because they make the games enjoyable and bring that good atmosphere.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
This is a photo is an example of a skid steer loader
Clayton County man arrested after assaulting wife and flipping son’s car over with a skid loader
Iowa man encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer with...
Iowa man with no symptoms encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away

Latest News

Former Cedar Rapids Washington basketball coach Don King passed away. He was 92 years old.
Former Cedar Rapids Washington head coach Don King dies at 92
Former Cedar Rapids Washington basketball coach Don King passed away. He was 92 years old.
Former Cedar Rapids Washington basketball coach Don King dies at 92
Fans brave the cold, root the Cedar Rapids Kernels on to a 12-5 win
Fans brave the cold, root the Cedar Rapids Kernels on to a 12-5 win
The inaugural sanctioned Iowa girls high school wrestling state tournament will take place at a...
Xtream Arena to host inaugural sanctioned Iowa girls state wrestling tournament