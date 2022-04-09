Fans brave the cold, root the Cedar Rapids Kernels on to a 12-5 win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was not exactly baseball weather in Cedar Rapids, but still a great day to get back to Perfect Game Field.

““The offseason’s way too long we just can’t wait to get to this day every year and it’s exciting,” said Kernels GM Scott Wilson. “I don’t care what the temperature is we’re gonna be home this weekend it’s beautiful too I can’t wait to see more people out here very single day this team is ready to play.”

With a warm hat and a cold beer you can’t go wrong with Kernels and April baseball.

Some fans are Cedar Rapids veterans, some are new to the Kernels but everyone loves opening day.

“(My favorite tradition is) dressing up in winter coats for opening day cause we’re in Iowa,” said 15-year season ticket holders John Moore and Lori Hager-Moore. “Facebook has offered me this week three or four opening days in the past where we were dressed just like this.”

The Kernels took the win 12-5 over the Beloit Sky Carp. Christian Encarnacion-Strand won the day with two home runs including a grand slam.

“Warm weather, cold weather it don’t matter (the fans) support the team,” said Kernels manager Brian Dinkleman. “The guys enjoy playing in front of them because they make the games enjoyable and bring that good atmosphere.”

