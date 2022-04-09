Collins Road Theatres hosts cast and crew screening of ‘Charcoal Skies’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The cast and crew of the new movie Charcoal Skies gathered at Collins Road Theatres in Saturday for a screening of the film.

The movie was filmed in Cedar Rapids. Many of the cast and crew are also from Central Iowa. Bill Cooper, the movie’s director, said it was great to get back together with the cast and crew to celebrate the finished film.

The film is a family drama. It centers around a young boy who isn’t very social and loves art and his single mother.

”I hope they feel that this feels real. It’s an independent film. Not a lot of glitz and glamour. It’s really looking through a keyhole into a troubled relationship that moves in a good place,” Cooper said.

Finch Moore, who plays a detective in the movie, said she hopes the film encapsulates how much talent there is here in Iowa and that there is no one specific takeaway people get after watching it.

”I really hope that people are able to go into it and really take away their own message from it. I really think that the movie is... it’s set up in a way that’s going to hit everyone differently and everyone’s going to get a different kind of message from it,” Moore said.

The film’s world premiere will take place on April 23 at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.

