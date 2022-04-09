Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting at officer’s home

(KCRG)
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No injuries were reported after a shooting incident that officials said was targeted “toward an off-duty Cedar Rapids police officer.”

At 11:27 p.m. on Friday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said that multiple calls came for gunshots being fired in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. Officials said multiple shots hit the officer’s home, garage, and take-home squad car.

Wayne Jerman, chief of police, said that he viewed this “intentional violent act as an extremely serious incident.” Officials also said that they were “actively working to find those responsible for this violent behavior and hold them accountable.”

“It was deliberate. It was an act of intimidation and we will not tolerate it,” Jerman said, in a statement.

Police said anyone with tips or more information should call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491. They said anonymous tips may also sent to Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

