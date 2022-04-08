Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa’s student government supplies more sustainable period products on campus

By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is making sustainable period products more accessible to students on campus. The initiative by the Undergraduate and Graduate Student Governments has seen a bigger response than they expected.

Michaela Dohleman, member of UI’s Graduate & Professional Student Government, pitched the idea after doing some research on undergraduate students’ success when linked to their access to period products.

“One in ten undergraduate students struggle with period poverty, which is the idea that they can’t afford menstrual products and that really started to effect their academic performance including missing class, missing internships, and other imperative activities that impacted their academic success,” she said.

For first generation students, that statistic increases to one in five students. So she, and several of her fellow student government members launched an initiative.

They got a one thousand dollar budget approved for sustainable menstrual products to stock at one campus location.

“Although there are pads and tampons available in restrooms on campus, for students who want a more sustainable option, something that’s more cost-effective, we wanted to offer alternatives that are in an accessible location on campus,” said UI Student Government Member, Shalini Birari.

While these products are cost-effective in any given store, for students who need them they are free. The on-campus food pantry has added these products to their inventory.

“We wanted to offer it there so it’s another item that’s easily accessible, people can grab it, they don’t need to purchase anything, they can pick up those products anonymously,” said Birari.

And while the overall aim for this initiative was to make sure those who need these products most can remain anonymous, they have also found that these products were very needed by a large population of the student community.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
This is a photo is an example of a skid steer loader
Clayton County man arrested after assaulting wife and flipping son’s car over with a skid loader
Iowa man encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer with...
Iowa man with no symptoms encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away

Latest News

Iowans start their first month without extra SNAP pandemic benefits
Iowans start their first month without extra SNAP pandemic benefits
Dinkins pleaded not guilty last year to first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of...
New trial date set for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
Metro High School daycare will close at the end of this school year.
Some upset over Metro High School daycare closure, school says decision wasn’t easy
University of Iowa
Univ. of Iowa’s student government supplies more sustainable period products on campus