Univ. of Iowa’s student government supplies more sustainable period products on campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is making sustainable period products more accessible to students on campus. The initiative by the Undergraduate and Graduate Student Governments has seen a bigger response than they expected.

Michaela Dohleman, member of UI’s Graduate & Professional Student Government, pitched the idea after doing some research on undergraduate students’ success when linked to their access to period products.

“One in ten undergraduate students struggle with period poverty, which is the idea that they can’t afford menstrual products and that really started to effect their academic performance including missing class, missing internships, and other imperative activities that impacted their academic success,” she said.

For first generation students, that statistic increases to one in five students. So she, and several of her fellow student government members launched an initiative.

They got a one thousand dollar budget approved for sustainable menstrual products to stock at one campus location.

“Although there are pads and tampons available in restrooms on campus, for students who want a more sustainable option, something that’s more cost-effective, we wanted to offer alternatives that are in an accessible location on campus,” said UI Student Government Member, Shalini Birari.

While these products are cost-effective in any given store, for students who need them they are free. The on-campus food pantry has added these products to their inventory.

“We wanted to offer it there so it’s another item that’s easily accessible, people can grab it, they don’t need to purchase anything, they can pick up those products anonymously,” said Birari.

And while the overall aim for this initiative was to make sure those who need these products most can remain anonymous, they have also found that these products were very needed by a large population of the student community.

