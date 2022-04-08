Three plead guilty to Cedar Rapids heroin conspiracy uncovered by wiretap investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three individuals pled guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin during a wiretap investigation in federal court.

31-year old Cody Scott Deklotz from Shellsburg, 29-year-old Andrew James Lehman from Marion, and 20-year-old Jerry Dwayne Banghart from Cedar Rapids were all convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin from 2017 to 2021. Deklotz admitted to conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

Evidence showed that Deklotz allowed a heroin dealer, Brian Dennis, to sell heroin out of Deklot’s residence in early 2020. A DEA wiretap on Dennis revealed Deklotz purchasing heroin and facilitating transactions between the supplier and users.

Officers stopped Deklotz in May 2021 with possession of 22 grams of meth and over 2 grams of a mixture containing heroin, fentanyl, and a powerful synthetic opioid called metonitazene.

Banghard admitted buying heroin from Dennis and others and then redistributing the product. Banghart also admitted to tipping off Dennis when another co-conspirator was arrested to warn Dennis that other co-conspirators may have cooperated with the police.

Deklotz faces a possible maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, a $2 million fine, and a lifetime of supervised release.

Lehman and Banghart both face up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and a lifetime of supervised release.

