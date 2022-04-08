Some upset over Metro High School daycare closure, school says decision wasn’t easy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some who rely on child care services at Metro High School in Cedar Rapids are worried about the future. This comes as the school announced it’s closing its daycare at the end of the academic year.

The Cedar Rapids School District says the program saw its height during the 2009-2010 school year. At that time 51 children related to Metro students attended, along with 10 children related to staff. This year they say 10 children have attended related to students, as well as 3 related to staff.

With the decline in attendance the school believes ending the child care service just makes sense. Right now they say only 1 to 2 children attend regularly. But some believe it’s important to keep the daycare open for Metro students who are also parents, and rely on it while they continue their education.

”She really wants to continue her education and this daycare means a lot to be able to do that,” said Nick Stokes. Stokes is the foster parent of a Metro High School student who has a 2 month old of her own.

”She’s currently thinking about not continuing her education. She’s a sophomore right now and with the daycare closing she is wondering if she’s going to be able to do it,” Stokes explained.

The child care center at Metro was created with the intent to be a place for student parents to take their kids during school, at no charge thanks to the Block Grant. But participation has only decreased in recent years.

”We do have a huge reduction in the amount of students we have that come to us pregnant or that are here and become pregnant. We also have students that are finding other options whether that’s at home or you know elsewhere in the community,” said Dan Devore, Principal at Metro High School.

Ending the daycare also means ending the early childhood education class which puts students in the center to work with kids.

”It’s teaching them to be a good parent or a good caretaker and that’s important, it really is especially if these kids aren’t seeing a lot of that at home,” said Stokes.

The school plans to replace the course with a new music program and a business course. While some are upset over the closure, Principal Devore says the decision was not an easy one.

”It’s an emotional decision and our staff will continue to care for every student that walks through the door. And continue, continue to work their butts off to make sure all of the students are supported,” he said.

It’s a change that means no longer having their children under the same school roof. We received a number of letters from people in the community worried about the closure.

The school says advisors are already meeting with students who have children to help them get connected to other child care options in the community.

A couple of staff in the daycare are retiring this year, others are looking for their next roles.

