Scott Lyon sworn in as new Iowa City Fire Chief

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 8th, during a ceremony in Emma Harvat Hall, Scott Lyon was sworn in as the new Fire Chief of the Iowa City Fire Department.

Lyon was selected to replace retired Fire Chief John Grier after an extensive search and hiring process.

Lyon previously served as Assistant Fire Chief of the Urbandale Fire Department. He was also previously the Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Clive.

