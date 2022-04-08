Show You Care
Police identify 3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island

Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held on a $75,000 bond.(KWQC/ Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police identify three suspects arrested in Davenport Thursday afternoon following an armed robbery in Rock Island.

Police said, 19-year-old Dantonis Fair, 21-year-old Theus Randolph, and 20-year-old Alexis Merchant are each charged with two counts of armed robbery. The three suspects are awaiting extradition to Illinois.

According to the Rock Island Police Department in a media release, they received a report of an armed robbery at the Gas and Electric Credit Union in the 2300 block of 4th Avenue about 1:47 p.m. Thursday.

Police said two masked suspects entered the credit union, one of them armed with a handgun.

With the help of the Davenport Police Department, both suspects, along with a third suspect, were taken into custody in the 600 block of East 6th Street, according to officials.

Fair and Randolph are each being held on a $250,000 bond, police said. Merchant is being held on a $75,000 bond.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing by the detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division, with the help of the Davenport Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

