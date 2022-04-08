Show You Care
New trial date set for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Dinkins pleaded not guilty last year to first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of...
Dinkins pleaded not guilty last year to first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 8th, after a pretrial conference, the Judicial court system in the State of Iowa has announced the upcoming schedule for the man accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins pleaded not guilty last year to first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell.

Henry Dinkins is scheduled to have a status hearing set for June 14th, 2022, a Final Pretrial Conference on October 12th, 2022, and then a jury trial on October 17th, 2022.

A new venue for Dinkins’ trial has not yet been selected after it was moved away from Scott County.

On Friday, Dinkins has also applied to have a private investigator look into his case on the public’s dime with an initial stipend up of to $3,500. There is no word on when a judge will review that application.

