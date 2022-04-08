Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa’s bottle bill stalls

A new bottle bill has stalled in the Iowa Legislature.
By WOI
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A new bottle bill has stalled in the Iowa Legislature.

For more than four decades, Iowans have paid a 5 cent bottle deposit when buying a drink in a can or bottle from a grocery store.

Then, if the item is returned to be recycled, the nickel is returned.

The goal with the bill, also known as Iowa’s Beverage Containers Control Law, was to keep liter off the sides of the roads and encourage recycling.

The bill is now closer than ever to passing this year, after decades of attempts to change it.

Advocates for recycling say the current proposal is almost perfect, but it lets grocery stores opt out.

Mick Barry, with Mid-American Recycling, says that’s a mistake.

“Picture Polk County with only one redemption center,” Barry said. “That would not be a pretty picture every day. But with our retailers, all retailers, now with the enforcement that the bill has put in place, they’re the backbone of the system.”

Barry also said people would need to call their legislators and encourage them to pass it this year if they don’t want the bill to be repealed next year.

The lawmaker running the bill, Rep. Brian Lohse, said the house and senate are close to a compromise on the current legislation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
This is a photo is an example of a skid steer loader
Clayton County man arrested after assaulting wife and flipping son’s car over with a skid loader
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Iowa man encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer with...
Iowa man with no symptoms encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away

Latest News

Cedar Rapids police: Multiple crashes shutdown part of 15th Ave SW
A new bottle bill has stalled in the Iowa Legislature.
New bottle bill stalls in Iowa legislature
The mandate would apply to more than three million workers.
Judge to allow Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson Thursday on a bipartisan basis.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to serve on US Supreme Court