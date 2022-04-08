Iowans start their first month without extra SNAP pandemic benefits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - April is the first month Iowans on SNAP don’t have the extra benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which used to be called food stamps.

The money to increase those benefits came from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. But, Iowa ended the bonus early after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) ended Iowa’s coronavirus disaster proclamation.

Rosa Ross, who is on SNAP, said her benefits have decreased from $736 per month to $375. She said less money and information make it more difficult to make ends meet.

”Food prices are out of control,” Ross said. “I go to a grocery store and I have my little pen and paper and I try to get the best, you know, the best bargain for my buck.”

She said her family has started eating more ramen noodles and other relatively low-cost options like macaroni and cheese.

The Department of Human Services said online people can take advantage of local food banks. But, there are fewer food pantries in rural communities. Some, like in Benton County, are only open one day a week.

Christopher Ackman, who is the communications and volunteers manager for HACAP, said transportation is the most significant issue facing food insecurity in rural communities. He said people in rural communities often have to travel longer to get to a food pantry.

DHS also suggests people use Double Up Food Bucks, which are a taxpayer-funded coupons for fruits and vegetables. Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team in March found those coupons are not used around 60% of the time and go to the wrong people.

