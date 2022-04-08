Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowans start their first month without extra SNAP pandemic benefits

By Ethan Stein
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - April is the first month Iowans on SNAP don’t have the extra benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which used to be called food stamps.

The money to increase those benefits came from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. But, Iowa ended the bonus early after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) ended Iowa’s coronavirus disaster proclamation.

Rosa Ross, who is on SNAP, said her benefits have decreased from $736 per month to $375. She said less money and information make it more difficult to make ends meet.

”Food prices are out of control,” Ross said. “I go to a grocery store and I have my little pen and paper and I try to get the best, you know, the best bargain for my buck.”

She said her family has started eating more ramen noodles and other relatively low-cost options like macaroni and cheese.

The Department of Human Services said online people can take advantage of local food banks. But, there are fewer food pantries in rural communities. Some, like in Benton County, are only open one day a week.

Christopher Ackman, who is the communications and volunteers manager for HACAP, said transportation is the most significant issue facing food insecurity in rural communities. He said people in rural communities often have to travel longer to get to a food pantry.

DHS also suggests people use Double Up Food Bucks, which are a taxpayer-funded coupons for fruits and vegetables. Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team in March found those coupons are not used around 60% of the time and go to the wrong people.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
This is a photo is an example of a skid steer loader
Clayton County man arrested after assaulting wife and flipping son’s car over with a skid loader
Iowa man encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage four cancer with...
Iowa man with no symptoms encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away

Latest News

Dinkins pleaded not guilty last year to first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of...
New trial date set for man charged in death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
Metro High School daycare will close at the end of this school year.
Some upset over Metro High School daycare closure, school says decision wasn’t easy
University of Iowa
Univ. of Iowa’s student government supplies more sustainable period products on campus
University of Iowa
Univ. of Iowa’s student government supplies more sustainable period products on campus