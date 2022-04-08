Iowa City elementary school accepting proposals for Before and After School and Summer programming

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) is accepting proposals to operate Before and After School and Summer programs at Hills Elementary School.

Quality out-of-school time programs can provide additional student learning opportunities, and having on-site childcare programs at the school can be beneficial for families in need of supervision for their children outside of school hours.

Proposals are due May 2nd. You can find the request for proposals at the link here.

