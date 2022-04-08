Family of Marshalltown meatpacking worker who died of COVID files wrongful death lawsuit

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Jose Andrade-Garcia, who worked at the JBS USA meatpacking plant in Marshalltown, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit for dangerous unprotected working conditions when he contracted COVID-19.

Andrade-Garcia died in 2020 after contracting COVID while working at JBS. Medical records show that he had been exposed to the virus by a coworker at the JBS meatpacking plant. He was was one of the 2,700 workers at the plant when COVID spread.

“My dad shouldn’t have died,” said his daughter Maria Andrade. “We don’t want any other family to go through this.”

Facebook photos from a lunch at the plant in March 2020 show employees packed into the lunchroom, shoulder-to-shoulder, with no masks, dividers, or other standard means of avoiding the spread of the deadly virus.

Shortly thereafter, the plant became a COVID-19 supercluster.

”The company packed the workers in like sardines,” said Kristie Welder, an attorney for the Andrade-Garcia family. “No masks, no barriers. No way to protect themselves. After that lunch, COVID spread throughout the plant and Jose got sick.”

The Food Chain Workers Alliance and Rural Community Workers Alliance filed a complaint shortly after alleging that JBS adopted policies that reject CDC guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19 at their processing facilities and that the results of their current operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on the predominantly Black, Latino and Asian workforce at the companies’ plants.

Immediately after Jose’s death in May 2020, JBS terminated health insurance coverage for Jose’s widow and minor child. The family says they had to rely on a GoFundMe to pay for Jose’s funeral.

The Andrade-Garcia family accuses JBS of fraudulent misrepresentation, such as the spread of COVID-19 in the Marshalltown plant, sufficient safety measures implemented inside, and sufficient safety equipment. It also accuses the company of gross negligence because it owed a duty to Andrade-Garcia to not create intentional or reckless policies to cause injury.

