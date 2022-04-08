Cedar Rapids police: Multiple crashes shutdown part of 15th Ave SW

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are requesting people avoid the area of the 1300 block of 15th Avenue SW Friday morning due to two separate crashes.

First responders are on-scene, and said there are injuries due to the crashes.

In a Facebook post, police said they need traffic to avoid the area where 15th Avenue bridges over the railroad tracks.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is also warning people to use caution Friday morning due to some slick spots on roadways and bridges. The Sheriff’s Office said it has responded to numerous crashes.

