Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Windy and chilly again today, scattered rain/snow possible

Plan on another windy and chilly one with scattered rain/snow showers moving through.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another chilly day with a few rain or snow showers around. With temperatures around 40 and the intermittent nature of the precipitation, no snow accumulation is expected if you happen to get underneath a snow shower today. Otherwise, windy conditions continue with gusts over 30mph possible. Temperatures stay cold tomorrow as well but it does look like we should be able to get to around 50 by Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, a warm front arrives which should push temperatures well into the 50s north with some lower 60s south. That front will stall in the area and next week looks pretty active with numerous chances of thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa Sen. Ernst explains vote against Supreme Court nominee
David Rapier
Former Iowa high school teacher faces new charges for alleged relationship with student
Eastern Iowa man shows what it’s like living with aphasia
Eastern Iowa man shows what it’s like living with aphasia
Iowa City woman gets deal on Shark Tank for pants that work with prosthetics
Iowa City woman gets deal on Shark Tank for pants that work with prosthetics

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, April 6
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, April 6
First Alert Forecast
Windy and Showery
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast