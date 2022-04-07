Windy and chilly again today, scattered rain/snow possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another chilly day with a few rain or snow showers around. With temperatures around 40 and the intermittent nature of the precipitation, no snow accumulation is expected if you happen to get underneath a snow shower today. Otherwise, windy conditions continue with gusts over 30mph possible. Temperatures stay cold tomorrow as well but it does look like we should be able to get to around 50 by Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, a warm front arrives which should push temperatures well into the 50s north with some lower 60s south. That front will stall in the area and next week looks pretty active with numerous chances of thunderstorms.

