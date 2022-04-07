Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Three mental health bills stall in Iowa Senate

Three mental health bills face an uphill battle in the Iowa Legislature.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Three mental health bills face an uphill battle in the Iowa Legislature.

They passed the Iowa House with sweeping bipartisan support, but they’ve stalled in the Senate.

One bill expands loan forgiveness for mental health providers in the state. A second bill would require a lower Medicaid rate for those needing a higher level of psychiatric care. The third bill would add 12 new psychiatric residency programs through the University of Iowa.

Republicans and Democrats both agree they need to address mental health care.

They say there’s still time for these bills to pass before the end of the legislative session.

“Absolutely, there’s time,” State Sen. Joe Bolkcom (D) said. “There’s budget negotiations going on now. All of these bills are fairly low cost.”

“I don’t know if there’s one legislator out there that this is not a priority in their district,” State Rep. Ann Meyer (R) said.

The legislative session could end in the next couple of weeks. Lawmakers hope to wrap up by Easter.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa Sen. Ernst explains vote against Supreme Court nominee
David Rapier
Former Iowa high school teacher faces new charges for alleged relationship with student
Eastern Iowa man shows what it’s like living with aphasia
Eastern Iowa man shows what it’s like living with aphasia
Police: North Liberty woman admitted to impersonating an officer to contact ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Three mental health bills face an uphill battle in the Iowa Legislature.
Three mental health bills stall in Iowa Senate
The U.S. Senate is set to take up legislation to end normal trade relations with Russia....
Senate to vote on Russia trade ban
Major League Baseball opening day is finally here.
MLB opening day is here
The Iowa State Fair announced the final grandstand act for this year's fair.
ZZ Top to perform at 2022 Iowa State Fair