Sumner man arrested for sexual conduct with underage female

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 6th, Sumner Police responded to a report of a potential sexual relationship between a juvenile female and an adult male.

During an investigation, police found text messages between the subject and the victim of a sexual nature. Police identified the subject as 20-year-old Michael Koch. Shortly thereafter they discovered he had a previous active warrant arrest out of Chickasaw County for 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse.

Officers located Koch in Waterloo and arrested him for the previous warrant as well as new local charges. Koch was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree.

Police also say, during their interview with Koch, he admitted to the illegal sexual conduct with the underage victim.

He was transported to the Bremer County Jail.

