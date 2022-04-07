Show You Care
Still Cold and Windy

More of a Wintry Feel
By Joe Winters
Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Low pressure is slow to move so our current pattern remains. Scattered snow showers are still possible overnight into early Friday. The storm system moves east Friday night bringing an end to the strong winds and shower chances. Saturday the sky brightens helping highs get near 50. By Sunday a stronger push of southerly air jumps us close to 60. Showers and storms are a feature early next week with some milder 60s. However, much colder weather is back again for Easter Weekend. Have a great night.

