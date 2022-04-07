Show You Care
State law enforcement hosting a luncheon to help Special Olympics Iowa

The free lunch, which will also be served by law enforcement, will go from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm...
The free lunch, which will also be served by law enforcement, will go from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 13th.(KAUZ)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 13th, Iowa law enforcement are asking the public to get together for a free lunch at any Texas Roadhouse location in the state.

The free lunch, which will also be served by law enforcement, will go from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 13th.

Simply leave a donation at your table and 100% of your donation will go to Special Olympics Iowa.

