State law enforcement hosting a luncheon to help Special Olympics Iowa
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 13th, Iowa law enforcement are asking the public to get together for a free lunch at any Texas Roadhouse location in the state.
The free lunch, which will also be served by law enforcement, will go from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 13th.
Simply leave a donation at your table and 100% of your donation will go to Special Olympics Iowa.
Show your support for @soiowa by stopping by an Iowa @texasroadhouse for a luncheon on Wednesday, April 13th from 11 AM-2 PM. All donations directly support Special Olympics Iowa. pic.twitter.com/uNOMqXRuPr— LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) April 7, 2022
