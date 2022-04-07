State of Iowa to close Glenwood Resource Center

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Reynolds, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, and House Speaker Pat Grassley announced that in 2024, the state plans to close the Glenwood Resource Center,

“In addition to families, guardians, residents, and staff, this decision directly affects the entire Glenwood community, and we don’t take that lightly,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley. “As we work to meet the needs of GRC residents in the least restrictive setting possible, we will also be working closely with state agencies and local officials to ensure we support the needs of the community throughout this process.”

The center, which provides services for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has been under scrutiny after an extensive investigation by the Department of Justice found that in center violated the rights of citizens.

“Despite significant effort over the last two years to improve care and respond to DOJ directives, continued operation of the Glenwood Resource Center has become untenable. This was a difficult decision, and we are committed to ensuring that the transition process thoughtfully addresses the concerns of everyone impacted by the closure,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver.

Leaders say they will work to minimize the impact of this closure and to help residents and staff during the transition. The Department of Health and Human Services are expected to meet with guardians, family members, and staff involved to provide helpful information in this process.

“While necessary, the decision to close the Glenwood Resource Center is a difficult one that I take very seriously. For many residents, it’s the only home they’ve ever known. I am fully committed to a seamless and successful transition of care for them, their families, and the staff at Glenwood,” stated Gov. Reynolds. “Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities deserve quality care that aligns with the expectations of the DOJ. Our best path forward to achieve those standards is closing GRC and reinvesting in a community-based care continuum that offers a broad array of services. That’s what we’re prepared to do to continue to meet the needs of Iowans.”\

More information can be found at dhs.iowa.gov/doj.

