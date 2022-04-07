Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Small Cedar Rapids church helps people of Ukraine

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A small Cedar Rapids church made an Ad on social media to give the people of Ukraine a place to pray and show support for the country.

Thousands of people started messaging the Oasis Church in the Northeast part of Cedar Rapids and asked for prayers for their family, friends, and country.

“We couldn’t believe the outreach that we had made,” said Jody Skogen, the Pastor of the church.

Eventually, people started reaching for mutual aid. A doctor said they were running out of medicine. That’s when Skogen got in touch with an international partner, the Son network. The group gives aid to countries that were once ruled by communist leaders. Skogen said they told the group where the medicine was needed, and it was sent on its way.

“They’re pretty desperate for medical supplies,” said Angela Breidenbach, the Son Network Director of Operations. “It’s getting harder to get things over the border.”

Breidenbach said the organization had raised over 500-thousand dollars in aid through its partnerships with churches. What started as a way to give hope to the people of Ukraine turned into a way to bring aid to areas in need.

“We feel like we’re so far away from Iowa, and there’s nothing we can do, but we can share people’s prayer requests,” she said. “We can commit and actively support people.”

People wanting to donate can click the links below.

https://oasisfamily.org/

https://sonetwork.org/

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Rapier
Former Iowa high school teacher faces new charges for alleged relationship with student
Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.
Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines
Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away
The undated booking photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows Harry Edward Greenwell,...
I-65 killer has ties to Iowa
Holton Tylor Robinson
Parkersburg teen charged with third degree sex abuse

Latest News

Protest in front of Grassley's Waterloo office
Rally held at Chuck Grassley’s Waterloo office in support of Ketanji Brown Jackson
Reentry simulator
What’s life like after prison? Simulation at Coe College gave a glimpse
A small Cedar Rapids church made an Ad on social media to give the people of Ukraine a place to...
A small Cedar Rapids church made an Ad on social media to give the people of Ukraine a place to pray and show support for the country.
Drew Tate now coaching at UNI