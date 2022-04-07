Small Cedar Rapids church helps people of Ukraine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A small Cedar Rapids church made an Ad on social media to give the people of Ukraine a place to pray and show support for the country.

Thousands of people started messaging the Oasis Church in the Northeast part of Cedar Rapids and asked for prayers for their family, friends, and country.

“We couldn’t believe the outreach that we had made,” said Jody Skogen, the Pastor of the church.

Eventually, people started reaching for mutual aid. A doctor said they were running out of medicine. That’s when Skogen got in touch with an international partner, the Son network. The group gives aid to countries that were once ruled by communist leaders. Skogen said they told the group where the medicine was needed, and it was sent on its way.

“They’re pretty desperate for medical supplies,” said Angela Breidenbach, the Son Network Director of Operations. “It’s getting harder to get things over the border.”

Breidenbach said the organization had raised over 500-thousand dollars in aid through its partnerships with churches. What started as a way to give hope to the people of Ukraine turned into a way to bring aid to areas in need.

“We feel like we’re so far away from Iowa, and there’s nothing we can do, but we can share people’s prayer requests,” she said. “We can commit and actively support people.”

