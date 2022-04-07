Show You Care
Rally held at Chuck Grassley’s Waterloo office in support of Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Progress Iowa an organization that promotes causes important to progressive voters organized and held a rally of about a dozen people in front of Chuck Grassley’s Waterloo office.

The participants were critical of Chuck Grassley and that as The Ranking Minority Member he allowed what they called “Thuggish, disgraceful, behavior” from Republican Senators Graham, Cruz, Hawley, Cotton, Lee, Blackburn, and Cornyn during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation.

They also claimed that Grassley’s opening statement “Nursed grievances you still have over the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.”

If placed on the Supreme Court Ketanji Brown Jackson would become the first Black woman, 3rd black person, and 6th woman ever on the Supreme Court.

