Operation Quickfind: Kameron Kennedy-Fry

Kameron Kennedy-Fry
Kameron Kennedy-Fry(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police said Kameron Kennedy-Fry was last seen on April 6th around noon at Anamosa High School. Police say he did not ride the bus and was seen walking away from school.

If you have information on where he is, call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: He has been found. Thank you for your help

