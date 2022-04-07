Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: 15-year-old Hannah Sofia

Hiawatha police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Hannah Sofia.
Hiawatha police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Hannah Sofia.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Police said 15-year-old Hannah Sofia was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of Daws Road.

Police described Sofia as a Black female, 5′4″ tall and weighing 131 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact the Hiawatha Police Department at (319) 393-1212, or the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 892-6100

