Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man had ‘no idea’ after TSA stops him from boarding plane with sword hidden in cane

TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his...
TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his cane.(TSA_NewEngland)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – TSA agents in Boston stopped a man from boarding a plane with a sword on his person.

The man was attempting to board a plane at Logan Airport on Tuesday, according to a post on Twitter from TSA_NewEngland.

How did he make it that far into the airport? It was hidden in his cane.

When Massachusetts state police questioned him on it, they say the man said he had “no idea” the blade was in there.

He was cleared to continue onto the flight after his cane was claimed by the TSA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa Sen. Ernst explains vote against Supreme Court nominee
David Rapier
Former Iowa high school teacher faces new charges for alleged relationship with student
Francisco Nunez (COURTESY: JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Muscatine man arrested after driving car into Iowa River while fleeing police
Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Des Moines man arrested after faking own death to avoid child porn trial

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in...
Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay
A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Shooter kills 2, wounds several in central Tel Aviv