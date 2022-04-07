Kirkwood Eagles celebrate NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kirkwood women’s basketball team celebrated Thursday morning after winning the NJCAA Division II National Championship last month.
This year’s win is the 8th National title for the Kirkwood Eagles.
Kirkwood staff said three members of the team were named to the All-Tournament Team and Head Coach Kim Muhl was named Coach of the Tournament and NJCAA Coach of the year.
