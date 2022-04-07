Kirkwood Eagles celebrate NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kirkwood women’s basketball team celebrated Thursday morning after winning the NJCAA Division II National Championship last month.

This year’s win is the 8th National title for the Kirkwood Eagles.

Kirkwood staff said three members of the team were named to the All-Tournament Team and Head Coach Kim Muhl was named Coach of the Tournament and NJCAA Coach of the year.

The Kirkwood Eagles have a few more things to add to their trophy case. I’m hanging out with the NJCAA coach and player of the year Kim Muhl and Ashley Tull, plus the rest of the national champions.@KCRG pic.twitter.com/JmPB4zbrcx — Jack Lido (@JackLido) April 7, 2022

