Iowa Supreme Court deny defendants appeal for discretionary review in Fairfield teacher murder case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 7th, the Iowa Supreme Court denied Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale’s appeal to close proceedings of their trial to the public.

The Court also denied an appeal by the defendants to seal an “attachment containing confidential information and information sealed by the district court.”

Procedures are expected to move forward now without further undue delay.

