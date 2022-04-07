Show You Care
Iowa Supreme Court deny defendants appeal for discretionary review in Fairfield teacher murder case

FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, on Nov. 23, 2021. Police alleged in court documents publicly released Tuesday, March 22, 2022, that the two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 7th, the Iowa Supreme Court denied Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale’s appeal to close proceedings of their trial to the public.

The Court also denied an appeal by the defendants to seal an “attachment containing confidential information and information sealed by the district court.”

Procedures are expected to move forward now without further undue delay.

