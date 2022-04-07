Iowa State backup QB Aidan Bouman enters transfer portal

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State backup quarterback Aidan Bouman has entered the transfer portal.

The school confirmed his decision. Bouman did not appear in a game last season after he sat out as a redshirt in 2020.

Sophomore Hunter Dekkers is projected to be the successor to Brock Purdy as the starter. Freshman Rocco Becht is the only other scholarship quarterback on the team.

He enrolled early and is practicing this spring. Bouman was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Buffalo, Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.