Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa native killed in attack on Pearl Harbor accounted for nearly 80 years later

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols, 21, of...
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols, 21, of Sioux City, was accounted for on May 30, 2019.(The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 80 years later, an Iowa native, killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, is returning home to be buried.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols, 21, of Sioux City, was accounted for on May 30, 2019.

Nichols was on the USS Oklahoma, at Ford Island, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7th 1941. The ship quickly capsized after multiple torpedo hits.

Nichols was among 429 crewmen on the ship that died in the attack.

Nichols remains, along with other unidentified remains, were buried in plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, in Honolulu.

The unidentified remains were later exhumed in 2015 for analysis.

Nichols will be buried on May 13 in Sioux City.

For more information on Nichols, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa Sen. Ernst explains vote against Supreme Court nominee
David Rapier
Former Iowa high school teacher faces new charges for alleged relationship with student
Francisco Nunez (COURTESY: JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Muscatine man arrested after driving car into Iowa River while fleeing police
Cedar Rapids Metro High School (COURTESY: CRCSD)
Cedar Rapids Metro High School ending in-house daycare program

Latest News

Hiawatha police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Hannah Sofia.
Operation Quickfind: 15-year-old Hannah Sofia
Tory Meiborg from World Trend Financial is joining us to discuss what you need to know as tax...
Financial expert gives tips ahead of tax season deadline
The Kirkwood women’s basketball team is celebrating after winning the NJCAA Division II...
Kirkwood celebrates NJCAA Division 2 National Championship win
Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs remain at historically...
Jobless claims stay at historically low levels