Iowa native killed in attack on Pearl Harbor accounted for nearly 80 years later

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 80 years later, an Iowa native, killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, is returning home to be buried.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry E. Nichols, 21, of Sioux City, was accounted for on May 30, 2019.

Nichols was on the USS Oklahoma, at Ford Island, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on December 7th 1941. The ship quickly capsized after multiple torpedo hits.

Nichols was among 429 crewmen on the ship that died in the attack.

Nichols remains, along with other unidentified remains, were buried in plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, in Honolulu.

The unidentified remains were later exhumed in 2015 for analysis.

Nichols will be buried on May 13 in Sioux City.

