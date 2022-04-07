Iowa man with no symptoms encourages colonoscopies at age 45 after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An eastern Iowa man is urging those 45 and older to get a colonoscopy after his exam found stage 4 colon cancer.

“Before my cancer diagnosis I would lift 3 or 4 times a week. I’d run 40-60 miles a week,” said Phil Decker of Robins.

Decker was running the fastest times of his life, eating a healthy diet and had no symptoms when his doctor urged him to get a colonoscopy.

”She said hey Phil you’re 46 and they’ve changed the recommendations to get your colonoscopy and now insurance will cover it at 45, I need you to go and do that,” Decker explained.

He took the recommendation and had his first colonoscopy in December.

“They found a mass in my colon and then they did further testing and found mets in my liver,” said Decker.

His diagnosis was stage 4 colon cancer.

”We’ve actually steadily over the last few years seen a pretty significant rise in colon cancer being diagnosed under the age of 50,” said Andrea Watkinson, Director of Cancer Services at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s.

That’s why health professionals are now encouraging colonoscopies sooner.

“A colonoscopy isn’t always the most fun exam to have done but it’s definitely worth it,” said Watkinson.

For Decker it meant a chance to start treatment before it was too late. He’s sharing his story, encouraging others to get checked.

“People always ask me, they say what can I do to help you? And the one thing that I ask is not only if you’re over 45 please get your own colonoscopy, but tell five friends my story,” Decker told TV9.

He’s raising awareness online, and is even doing a Boston Marathon fundraiser to raise money for groups that help others battling cancer. Decker’s completed four rounds of chemo, and plans to run the Boston Marathon for the second time later this month.

“I feel like every time I go running, I feel like that it’s my chance to kind of fight back against cancer,” Decker said.

It’s a fight he’s determined to win.

Earlier this week doctors told Decker his tumor is shrinking. When he gets back from the Boston Marathon, he will have surgery and then several more rounds of chemo.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.