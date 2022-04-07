Show You Care
Heart device in one Iowa City man has outlived it’s lifespan by five years

By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Back in 2012, William Cook was told his heart was failing. He was also told he wasn’t a candidate for a heart transplant. Yet today, he lives and in his words, thrives, thanks in part to the UIHC team and one remarkable device

”They told me it was either a bridge to a heart or a destination,” William Cook says those were the words he heard before he had to make a life-changing decision: wait for a heart transplant, or add a few years onto his life be getting a left ventricular assist device.

“It’s basically a mechanical pump that is attached to the heart surgically to help the heart overcome it’s inability to pump blood to the rest of the body,” said UIHC Cardiologist Dr. Michael Viray.

Essentially, it helps prevent heart failure without having a patient go through an actual heart transplant.

On March 28, he and his family joined the medical team responsible for getting Cook the device and celebrated the 10 year anniversary since it was implanted. A milestone for all involved.

“People have lived on an average 5 and a half years on this pump,” said Dr. Viray.

10 years later, Cook is talking about the trips he’s been able to go on, the events he’s experienced, and the memories he’s made in those extra years that weren’t originally guaranteed.

“Had it not been for this device and the medical process that it’s created, it has allowed me to continue on with my life,” said Cook.

Cook is one of about 370 people who have been supported for 10 years or more by this model of heart pump -- the HeartMate II. That’s out of more than 30,000 patients who have received the device.

