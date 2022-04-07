Show You Care
Former Hawkeye QB Drew Tate is moving through the coaching world as a volunteer assistant at UNI

By John Campbell
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Drew Tate remembers getting a text from UNI head coach Mark Farley.

“That to led to another conversation and another conversation, which led to ‘when can you be here?’” Tate said.

That’s all Tate needed to hear. It didn’t hurt that his dad had played for UNI in the 1960s. Tate played for his dad in high school in Texas. There have been many other coaches, and Tate noticed three traits in the most successful ones.

“Discipline, attention to details and urgency,” Tate said. “Those three things equal consistency. I played for the best coach in Iowa and now I’m working for one of the best coaches in Iowa.”

Tate said he’s trying to apply those lessons as a coach.

“In football, you are either getting better your are not,” he said. “No such thing as staying the same. If you stay the same you are not getting better.”

Tate is still a volunteer assistant, he said he would love to coach full time.

“I sure hope so,” Tate said. “I am taking a leap of faith by doing the volunteer thing. It was a no-brainer.”

