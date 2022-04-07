Clayton County man arrested after assaulting wife and flipping son’s car over while a skid loader

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 20th, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male “tipping cars over with a skid loader.” The report said the man was intoxicated and being abusive to his wife.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, 44-year-old Chard Harbaugh who " smelled strongly of alcohol, had watery, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and poor balance.”

Harbaugh reportedly admitted to Officers to having operated his skid loader and intentionally flipping his son’s vehicle over in the driveway. Harbaugh also admitted to having consumed at least a “12-pack of beer.”

Witnesses on scene confirmed that Harbaugh assaulted his wife and then responded to his son coming to his mother’s defense by engaging in a physical altercation and flipping his son’s car over in the driveway.

After being taken to the Sheriff’s Office, Harbaugh refused to take a field sobriety test.

More than 2 hours after police arrived a search warrant was granted and a breath test confirmed Harbaugh’s blood alcohol concentration to be .155%.

Harbaugh is charged with Domestic Abuse Assault, and Operating While Intoxicated, 1st Offense

