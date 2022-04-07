Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Bird flu’s grisly question: how to kill millions of poultry

When cases of bird flu are found on poultry farms officials act quickly to slaughter all the...
When cases of bird flu are found on poultry farms officials act quickly to slaughter all the birds in that flock even when it numbers in the millions, but animal welfare groups say their methods are inhumane.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — When cases of bird flu are found on poultry farms officials act quickly to slaughter all the birds in that flock even when it numbers in the millions, but animal welfare groups say their methods are inhumane.

USDA officials defend their methods as the most humane options available under the circumstances. The goal is to kill all of the birds within 24 hours to limit the spread of avian influenza and prevent them from suffering with the disease.

The methods used to do that include spraying birds with firefighting foam to cut off their air supply, piping carbon dioxide into their barns or in some cases shutting down a barn’s ventilation system and allowing the temperature to raise high enough to kill the birds inside.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away
Iowa State Senator Joni Ernst
Iowa Sen. Ernst explains vote against Supreme Court nominee
David Rapier
Former Iowa high school teacher faces new charges for alleged relationship with student
Francisco Nunez (COURTESY: JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Muscatine man arrested after driving car into Iowa River while fleeing police
Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Des Moines man arrested after faking own death to avoid child porn trial

Latest News

Leaders say they will work to minimize the impact of this closure and to help residents and...
State of Iowa to close Glenwood Resource Center
The free lunch, which will also be served by law enforcement, will go from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm...
State law enforcement hosting a luncheon to help Special Olympics Iowa
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Iowa Supreme Court deny defendants appeal for discretionary review in Fairfield teacher murder case
He was transported to the Bremer County Jail.
Sumner man arrested for sexual conduct with underage female