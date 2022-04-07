Show You Care
3 arrested in Davenport following armed robbery in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people were arrested in Davenport Thursday afternoon following an armed robbery in Rock Island.

The Rock Island Police Department received a report just after 1:45 p.m. for an armed robbery at the Gas and Electric Credit Union in the 2300 block of 4th Avenue.

Police say officers were given descriptions of two masked suspects, with one of them being armed with a handgun.

The teller turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, where they then left the scene, according to police.

Police say that officers were able to track the two suspects into Davenport.

With the help of the Davenport Police Department, both suspects, along with a third suspect, were taken into custody in the 600 block of East 6th Street, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more information is expected later.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather further information and will keep you updated both on-air and online as we know more.

