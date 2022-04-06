Show You Care
Zoos hiding birds as avian flu spreads in North America

Magellan penguins stand in their enclosure at the Blank Park Zoo, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza. Penguins may be the only birds visitors to many zoos can see right now, because they already are kept inside and usually protected behind glass in their exhibits, making it harder for the bird flu to reach them. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza.

Penguins may be the only birds visitors to many zoos can see right now, because they already are kept inside and usually protected behind glass in their exhibits.

Nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have already been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus.

Zoos are working hard to prevent any of their birds from meeting the same fate. Birds spread the virus through droppings and nasal discharge.

Experts say it can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies.

Iowa Agriculture officials have reported two more bird flu cases in the state.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

