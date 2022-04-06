Windy and Showery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More showers and more wind. Not much change in the weather as we move through the end of the workweek. Highs stay in the 30s and 40s. A strong area of low pressure slowly moves through the Great Lakes. The tight pressure gradient associated with the low brings us gusty winds. Spokes of energy move around the area of low pressure triggering some scattered rain and snow showers for the next couple of days. Have a great night!

