Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Windy and Showery

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More showers and more wind. Not much change in the weather as we move through the end of the workweek. Highs stay in the 30s and 40s. A strong area of low pressure slowly moves through the Great Lakes. The tight pressure gradient associated with the low brings us gusty winds. Spokes of energy move around the area of low pressure triggering some scattered rain and snow showers for the next couple of days. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Rapier
Former Iowa high school teacher faces new charges for alleged relationship with student
Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.
Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines
The undated booking photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows Harry Edward Greenwell,...
I-65 killer has ties to Iowa
Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away
Holton Tylor Robinson
Parkersburg teen charged with third degree sex abuse

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Afternoon, April 6
kcrg wx
Wind picks up, a few showers possible this afternoon
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast