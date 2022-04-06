Wind picks up, a few showers possible this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s big weather story is the wind! Sunshine early this morning will quickly give way to increasing clouds and gusty wind. Look for gusts of 40+ mph as cold air continues to push southeast into our area. A few isolated showers may also flare up in the afternoon, especially the farther north you are. The windy and cold weather continues tomorrow and Friday with a few snow showers possible. No accumulation is expected. Finally by Saturday, the wind backs off and sunshine returns with highs around 50.

