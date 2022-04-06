Show You Care
Western Dubuque Community School District names new superintendent

The Western Dubuque Community School District will have a new superintendent next school year.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Western Dubuque Community School District will have a new superintendent next school year.

District officials chose Epworth Elementary School principal Dan Butler as the district’s new superintendent. Butler has worked with the Western Dubuque school district for 19 years.

Butler said he is looking forward to guiding the district in a post COVID-19 pandemic time.

“I think we are at a critical point right now, so going through the past two-plus years of the pandemic have been incredibly challenging for every educator, for every human for that matter, but particularly within the educational sphere it has been difficult, and I think one of the focus areas is to close the book on that era and start new.,” he explained. “As we look at, obviously there are still things happening within the pandemic, but the restrictions have lessened, the restrictions have all but gone away. It is time to turn over a new leaf, so I am really looking at a fresh restart.”

The newly-named superintendent said the connections he has built with families and staff over the past 19 years will help him excel as the district’s new superintendent.

Butler will start in this new role on July 1.

