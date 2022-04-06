University of Iowa study shows comprehensive assessment of flood risk for cropland in the State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study from The University of Iowa has examined 25 million acres of farmland in Iowa and completed a comprehensive assessment of Iowa cropland at risk for flooding.

Researchers found that nearly 450,000 acres of cropland are located in areas with a 50% chance of flooding in a given year. They also found a staggering average of $230 million in crop losses per year due to farming that takes place in flood-prone areas.

According to FEMA, 29 flood-related disaster declarations have been issued for the state since 1953, Major flooding has occurred four times (2008, 2014, 2016, and 2019) over the past decade and a half alone.

