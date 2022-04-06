Show You Care
University of Iowa study shows comprehensive assessment of flood risk for cropland in the State

For Joey Wallace and his team, the challenges of maintaining all that farmland are nothing compared to the rewards that come from this time of year; harvest season.(KMVT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study from The University of Iowa has examined 25 million acres of farmland in Iowa and completed a comprehensive assessment of Iowa cropland at risk for flooding.

Researchers found that nearly 450,000 acres of cropland are located in areas with a 50% chance of flooding in a given year. They also found a staggering average of $230 million in crop losses per year due to farming that takes place in flood-prone areas.

According to FEMA, 29 flood-related disaster declarations have been issued for the state since 1953, Major flooding has occurred four times (2008, 2014, 2016, and 2019) over the past decade and a half alone.

To read more on the study, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

