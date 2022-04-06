Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, radio station Z102.9 has announced that former radio disc jockey Ric Swann has passed away.

Swann had been a part of the Z102.9 team since 1998 and co-hosted the “Schulte & Swann” show every morning. Swann served as Program Director and Music Director at a number of stations and helped launch Smart-FM in 2017.

