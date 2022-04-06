Police: North Liberty woman admitted to impersonating an officer to contact ex-boyfriend

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A North Liberty woman was arrested Monday after police say she admitted to impersonating a police officer to contact an ex-boyfriend.

In a criminal complaint, police said Jyoti Butler Mills, 32, created a Yahoo email account using a North Liberty Police Department officer’s name, badge number, police department address and phone number. The document said Mills told police the information came from the city’s website.

Mills reportedly found a voluntary statement form online, filled it out with her statement, along with a statement from the officer, and signed it using the officer’s name.

Police said Mills then emailed the form to an ex-boyfriend, using the Yahoo email account, claiming it was from the NLPD officer.

Mills also allegedly created an account using an app on her phone to create a phone number to send texts to the ex-boyfriend, claiming it was the officer. Return messages from the ex-boyfriend would then go to her phone.

Police said Mills gave a voluntary statement and a written statement admitting to the incident and that she knew what she was doing was illegal.

