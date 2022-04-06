New dispatch system helps Linn County Sheriff’s Office aid 911 callers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new system is in place to help those calling 911 in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office implemented the Priority Dispatch System last month.

Dispatchers at the sheriff’s office answer thousands of 911 calls every year from all of the county. While cities like Cedar Rapids and Marion have their own dispatchers, calls from outside those cities are handled at the sheriff’s office.

”If a caller calls in 911, were sending out generally a volunteer fire department,” said Lt. Mike Kasper, Communications Commander at Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Response time is important, but so are the minutes before emergency crews arrive.

Now, software prompts dispatchers with questions depending on the call. For example, if a caller believes someone they’re with is having a stroke, the system will prompt the dispatcher to ask a series of questions to assess whether the person is having a stroke. The dispatcher can then walk the caller through helping the person while first responders are on the way.

Answers from callers help inform the next question in the system to get specific support for an individual’s needs.

Prior to having this, dispatchers used written guides which weren’t always the most consistent or as data driven when it came to medical situations.

“We’re getting more accurate information, we’re getting it faster, we’re getting it consistent,” Lt. Kasper said.

The new system can help aid callers in a wide variety of emergencies, from performing CPR to delivering babies.

