Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

New dispatch system helps Linn County Sheriff’s Office aid 911 callers

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new system is in place to help those calling 911 in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office implemented the Priority Dispatch System last month.

Dispatchers at the sheriff’s office answer thousands of 911 calls every year from all of the county. While cities like Cedar Rapids and Marion have their own dispatchers, calls from outside those cities are handled at the sheriff’s office.

”If a caller calls in 911, were sending out generally a volunteer fire department,” said Lt. Mike Kasper, Communications Commander at Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Response time is important, but so are the minutes before emergency crews arrive.

Now, software prompts dispatchers with questions depending on the call. For example, if a caller believes someone they’re with is having a stroke, the system will prompt the dispatcher to ask a series of questions to assess whether the person is having a stroke. The dispatcher can then walk the caller through helping the person while first responders are on the way.

Answers from callers help inform the next question in the system to get specific support for an individual’s needs.

Prior to having this, dispatchers used written guides which weren’t always the most consistent or as data driven when it came to medical situations.

“We’re getting more accurate information, we’re getting it faster, we’re getting it consistent,” Lt. Kasper said.

The new system can help aid callers in a wide variety of emergencies, from performing CPR to delivering babies.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Rapier
Former Iowa high school teacher faces new charges for alleged relationship with student
Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.
Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines
The undated booking photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows Harry Edward Greenwell,...
I-65 killer has ties to Iowa
Ric Swann (COURTESY: Z102.9)
Ric Swann from radio show ‘Schulte & Swann’ passes away
Holton Tylor Robinson
Parkersburg teen charged with third degree sex abuse

Latest News

New Univ. of Iowa study finds drug protects older mice from worst effects of COVID-19
New Univ. of Iowa study finds drug protects older mice from worst effects of COVID-19
New Univ. of Iowa study finds drug protects older mice from worst effects of COVID-19
New Univ. of Iowa study finds drug protects older mice from worst effects of COVID-19
Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Des Moines man arrested after faking own death to avoid child porn trial
Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids offered its first year of Freedom School in the summer of 2021.
Freedom School expanding as it returns for second year in Cedar Rapids