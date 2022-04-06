Show You Care
Muscatine man arrested after driving car into Iowa River while feeling police

Francisco Nunez (COURTESY: JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Francisco Nunez (COURTESY: JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:12 pm on Tuesday, Johnson County Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity.

Deputies located the vehicle in question near Hills and initiated a traffic stop.

A short pursuit ensued and ended near the 4200 block of 520th St SE when the driver drove down the boat ramp and into the Iowa River.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle before it submerged. Deputies threw a rescue rope into the water and assist him out of the river.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Francisco Nunez of Muscatine.

He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated 2nd Offense, Eluding 2nd Offense, Driving While Barred, Attempted Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Speeding, Stop Sign Violation, and Seatbelt Violation.

The vehicle was removed from the river with help from the Johnson County Metro Dive Team.

