Multiple nonprofits ask Linn County for more than $1 Million in federal COVID-19 relief funding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Supervisors will decide, which of the 118 projects it will decide to fund with part of the money it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The last round of COVID-19 relief from the federal government gave the county $44 Million. Supervisors will allocate $33 Million of those dollars to different groups in the community, mostly non-profits, in two rounds of funding. About 93 different groups applied for those dollars.

TV9 requested and received a list of those applicants, the amount they are requesting and a general description of the project it is trying to fund.

The largest individual ask came from the Cedar Rapids Public Library, which asked for $6 Million for a Westside Library and an Opportunity Center. It’s one of 26 requests for more than $1 Million in ARPA funds.

The Catherine McAuley Center requested around $5.8 Million for affordable supportive housing for women and refugees in Cedar Rapids, according to documents. Foundation 2 Crisis Services also requested $2.3 Million for a headquarter facility.

Some of the project descriptions are broad in the document provided by the county. For example, Waypoint requested about $2.6 Million for “strengthening and expanding waypoint’s capacity”. The Eastern Iowa Health Center requested $1.1 Million for “Increasing Access and Opportunity to COVID-19 Education, Vaccinations, and General Medicine for Underserved Linn County Populations Program”.

Jennifer Borcherding, who is the development and community relations director for the Eastern Iowa Health Center, said it would use the money it received to hire an employee to contact previous patients, reach out to new patients and purchase, equip and staff a free transport van.

Other requests are much smaller like the Genealogical Society of Linn County Iowa asking for around $1,000 for restoration and the Cedar Rapids Rollergirls asking for $11,000 to return to practice.

Overall, the county received requests for funding of around $75.5 Million, which is more than twice the total amount it plans to give out.

Ben Rogers (D), who is the Linn County Supervisor District 2, said the decision on what programs to fund is a subjective one for the three supervisors. He said he plans to prioritize those applications, which create the most effects with a one-time expense.

“If we’re saying yes to this, it means we’re saying no to a lot of other projects,” Rogers said.

The Board of Supervisors will make decisions and discuss the funding options at its regular board meetings, which don’t have dates yet. Joi Alexander, who is the communications director said in an email the board will take staff recommendations and information heard at public forums in 2021 when making decisions.

She also said the staff screened the applications for eligibility.

The City of Cedar Rapids has already committed some of its allocations of the American Rescue Plan to different nonprofits, which includes $50,000 to Hawkeye Downs.

Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers says the county delayed its process because it was waiting to see if it had more dollars to given out from another grant program. But, the rules for that program didn’t come out in time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.