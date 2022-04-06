Show You Care
Marshalltown family shipping supplies to Ukraine

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Marshalltown, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa family wants to help raise money to ship supplies to Ukraine.

Kathy Siebring and her husband Gordie lease farmland in Ukraine after Gordie worked in the country for decades.

“He knew he could help make the farm succeed, which would help so many different families,” said Kathy.

Gordie has been seeing the destruction of Russia’s invasion, which was why he decided to stay to help in any way he could.

“He ships used farm equipment over there. We thought we could ship humanitarian aid as well,” she said.

Raegan Junge of Keystone heard the call and jumped into action. She brought medical supplies, construction equipment, and much more. She has been volunteering for over a decade and said this was the biggest project she had worked on.

“You feel like it’s so far away that you can’t help, but you really can,” she said.

She was only one of the donors helping to make this possible. Kathy said she received donations from Nebraska, Illinois, and even Florida. Now, they needed help with funding to ship the container.

“Each container costs between $8 to $10-thousand,” she said.

She said people wanting to help fund the shipping containers should make checks out to New Hope Christian Church in Marshalltown and add Ukraine Shipping to the memo line.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

