DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair gave its final Grandstand announcement of 2022. ZZ Top will perform with special guest Ann Wilson from Heart.

Organizers with the fair announced the legendary rock band will perform at 8 p.m. on August 16th.

Tickets will cost $40-$60 and go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, April 8th.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.