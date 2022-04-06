Iowa Senate passes bill to spend $1,000,000 on anti-abortion pregnancy support groups

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a bill passed by the Iowa Senate on Tuesday, the State of Iowa would spend $1,000,000 on nonprofit pregnancy support groups that oppose abortion.

In a 32-16 vote, the Senate passed SF2381 which would give more funding to nonprofits that counsel pregnant women to choose other alternatives to abortion.

The bill would also spend more than $14 million over the course of two years to fund 12 months of postpartum health insurance coverage for women enrolled in Iowa’s Medicaid program.

The bill is now eligible for consideration by the Iowa House.

