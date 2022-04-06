Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa Senate passes bill to spend $1,000,000 on anti-abortion pregnancy support groups

The Iowa Senate holding a special session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Iowa Senate holding a special session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa.(Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a bill passed by the Iowa Senate on Tuesday, the State of Iowa would spend $1,000,000 on nonprofit pregnancy support groups that oppose abortion.

In a 32-16 vote, the Senate passed SF2381 which would give more funding to nonprofits that counsel pregnant women to choose other alternatives to abortion.

The bill would also spend more than $14 million over the course of two years to fund 12 months of postpartum health insurance coverage for women enrolled in Iowa’s Medicaid program.

The bill is now eligible for consideration by the Iowa House.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Rapier
Former Iowa high school teacher faces new charges for alleged relationship with student
Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.
Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines
A home on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids on April 3, 2022, where a woman was allegedly...
Victim identified, more details released, in alleged Cedar Rapids murder
The victim was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for non-life-threatening...
Reported assault under investigation in Iowa City
Last employee moves out from Wasserbahn Waterpark hotel
Last employee living in Wasserbahn Waterpark hotel moves out

Latest News

Multiple nonprofits ask Linn County for more than $1 Million in federal COVID-19 relief funding
Multiple nonprofits ask Linn County for more than $1 Million in federal COVID-19 relief funding
Smiley
An update on Iowa City sports legend ‘Smiley:’ He’s still wide-grinned as ever at 75
Smiley
Iowa City Legend Gary 'Smiley' Bloore is still smiling
Iowa City woman gets deal on Shark Tank for pants that work with prosthetics
Iowa City woman gets deal on Shark Tank for pants that work with prosthetics